S.Korea won slides to 7-month low, stocks fall on U.S.-China trade spat

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won weakest since Nov. 2017 * South Korea bond yields steady SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's won and KOSPI stock index both weakened on Monday after the U.S. President Donald Trump announced to impose new tariffs on Chinese products, intensifying fears of a trade war between the world's two biggest economies. Bond yields were unchanged. ** At 0103 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.81 points or 0.24 percent at 2,398.23. Shares of technology giant Samsung Electronics dropped 1.8 percent, while SK Hynix slipped 3.3 percent. ** The won was quoted at 1,103.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.56 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,097.7 and falling for a fourth day to a 7-month low. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,103.6 per U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,086.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.62 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 2.6 percent so far this year, and down by 3.55 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 167,939,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 879, the number of advancing shares was 310. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 59,711 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar rose 3.49 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018, and low is 1,105.4 on June 18, 2018. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.03. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.185 percent, barely changed from the previous day's 2.19 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)