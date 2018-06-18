FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korea won slides to 7-month low, stocks fall on U.S.-China trade spat

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakest since Nov. 2017
    * South Korea bond yields steady

    SEOUL, June 18 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's won             and KOSPI stock index        
both weakened on Monday after the U.S. President Donald Trump
announced to impose new tariffs on Chinese products,
intensifying fears of a trade war between the world's two
biggest economies. Bond yields were unchanged.              
 
** At 0103 GMT, the KOSPI was down 5.81 points or 0.24 percent
at 2,398.23. Shares of technology giant Samsung Electronics
            dropped 1.8 percent, while SK Hynix            
slipped 3.3 percent. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,103.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.56 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,097.7 and falling for a fourth day to a
7-month low.  
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,103.6 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.11 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being asked
at 1,086.6 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                slipped 0.32 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.62 percent.
 
** The KOSPI is down around 2.6 percent so far this year, and
down by 3.55 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 167,939,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 879, the number of advancing shares was 310.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 59,711 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar rose 3.49 percent against the won this year.
The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2,
2018, and low is 1,105.4 on June 18, 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.03.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.185 percent, barely changed from the
previous day's 2.19 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
