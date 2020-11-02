S.Korean shares climb on factory output data; U.S. election outcome eyed

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares climbed on Monday after data showed an improvement in factory activity, with investors getting set for a volatile week ahead due to the U.S. presidential election and persistent worries about lockdowns in several countries.

** The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0301 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 19.14 points, or 0.84%, to 2,286.29.

** Seoul shares are in a technical rebound after some heavy losses last week but foreign buying on Monday will be capped by uncertainties this week, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** South Korea’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in more than two years in October, and chip and car sales remained robust, while exports slipped back into contraction in October.

** Europe crossed the bleak milestone of 10 million total infections, as the United Kingdom grappled with more than 20,000 new cases a day. In the United States, a record surge in infections was killing up to 1,000 people a day.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor rose 2.13% and LG Display rose 2.14%.

** Foreigners were net buyers of 0.7 billion won worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,134.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, up 0.05%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,134.4 per dollar, up 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,134.0.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.50%.

** The won has gained 1.9% against the dollar so far this year.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 0.972%. The benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.4 basis points to 1.596%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)