S.Korean shares drop 1.5%, tracking losses on Wall Street

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares dropped on Friday as U.S. equities fell at their steepest in almost three months, outweighing news of some relief for the country after local doctors said they will end a strike amid a resurgence in novel coronavirus cases.

** The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** By 0216 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 35.91 points, or 1.50%, to 2,359.99, and set to end the week nearly flat.

** Seoul shares are bound to see some losses as the rotation away from high-flying U.S. tech stocks gains traction, but the correction may be short-lived as tech stocks’ momentum remains strong, HI Investment & Securities analyst Chang Hee-jong said.

** Doctors in South Korea agreed to end a two-week strike which has hindered efforts to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said.

** Among individual shares, Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 1.6% and 0.5% each. Asiana Airlines dropped 5% on reports that the acquisition of the airline by HDC Hyundai Development Co has fallen through.

** Foreigners were net sellers of 202.9 billion won ($170.35 million) worth of shares on the main board.

** The won was quoted at 1,190.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, down 0.14%.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,190.1 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,189.6.

** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.72%,.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.39% so far this year, and gained 7.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The trading volume was 579.26 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 99. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)