Asian Currency News

S.Korean shares drop as local virus cases spike

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares were set for their biggest decline in
more than two weeks on Wednesday, as new cases of COVID-19
spiked to their highest since late-December. The won weakened
and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 20.21 points, or 0.61%, to
3,285.00 by 0232 GMT.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.74% and peer SK Hynix             slid 1.60%.
LG Chem             fell 0.69% and Naver             rose 1.22%.
    
** South Korea reported more than 1,200 new cases in the past 24
hours, the highest daily count since late-December, Prime
Minister Kim Boo-kyum told a COVID-19 response meeting on
Wednesday.              
    
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS on Wednesday reported a
likely 53% jump in second-quarter operating profit, beating
market estimates on the back of strong chip prices and demand
despite lower smartphone sales.             

** Virus concerns are hurting sentiment and led to some
profit-taking after the local index hit record high on Tuesday,
said Lee Won, an analyst at Bookook Securities.                 
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 247.7 billion won ($218.10
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,136.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.56%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,135.6 per
dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,135.7.
    
** The won has lost 4.4% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.17 point to 110.17.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 4.8
basis points to 1.417%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 7.0 basis points to 2.050%.


($1 = 1,135.7200 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
