April 13, 2020 / 2:47 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean shares drop as OPEC+ cut fails to impress investors

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as an agreement by OPEC
and its allies on a record cut in oil production failed to
pacify investors amid mounting fears of the coronavirus crisis.
The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         was down 10.49
points, or 0.56%, at 1,850.21, as of 0213 GMT. The index dropped
15.81% so far this year.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 120.8 billion won ($99.25
million) worth of shares on the main board, set to extend the
sell-off to a 28th straight session.
    
** OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record
cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus
pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil
nations, including the United States, to curb global oil supply
by 20%.             
    
** "Stock prices fell mainly due to a disappointment with the
OPEC+ meeting results," said Kim Byeong-yeon, an analyst at NH
Investment & Securities.
    
** South Korea reported 25 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday,
bringing the national tally to 10,537. 
    
** South Korean exports for the first 10 days of April tumbled
as the coronavirus health crisis upended global supply chains
and knocked demand.              
    
** Kia Motors Corp             told its labour union in South
Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its
domestic factories as the outbreak weighs on exports to Europe
and the United States, a union official said on Monday. The
carmaker's share price fell as much as 4.84% in early session. 
            
    
** The won was quoted at 1,218.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.83% lower than its previous
close at 1,208.8. The currency lost 5.1% against dollar so far
this year.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,218.9 per
dollar, down 0.6% from the previous session, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,217.7.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         dipped 0.06 points to 111.62.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.0
basis points to 0.999%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
climbed 2.1 basis points to 1.462%.
    
    ($1 = 1,217.1700 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
