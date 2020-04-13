S.Korean shares drop as OPEC+ cut fails to impress investors

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as an agreement by OPEC and its allies on a record cut in oil production failed to pacify investors amid mounting fears of the coronavirus crisis. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was down 10.49 points, or 0.56%, at 1,850.21, as of 0213 GMT. The index dropped 15.81% so far this year. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 120.8 billion won ($99.25 million) worth of shares on the main board, set to extend the sell-off to a 28th straight session. ** OPEC and allies led by Russia agreed on Sunday to a record cut in output to prop up oil prices amid the coronavirus pandemic and said they had an unprecedented deal with fellow oil nations, including the United States, to curb global oil supply by 20%. ** "Stock prices fell mainly due to a disappointment with the OPEC+ meeting results," said Kim Byeong-yeon, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities. ** South Korea reported 25 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,537. ** South Korean exports for the first 10 days of April tumbled as the coronavirus health crisis upended global supply chains and knocked demand. ** Kia Motors Corp told its labour union in South Korea that it wants to suspend operations at three of its domestic factories as the outbreak weighs on exports to Europe and the United States, a union official said on Monday. The carmaker's share price fell as much as 4.84% in early session. ** The won was quoted at 1,218.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.83% lower than its previous close at 1,208.8. The currency lost 5.1% against dollar so far this year. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,218.9 per dollar, down 0.6% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.7. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds dipped 0.06 points to 111.62. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose 3.0 basis points to 0.999%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 2.1 basis points to 1.462%. ($1 = 1,217.1700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)