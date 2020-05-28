S.Korean shares drop as Sino-U.S. tension escalates over Hong Kong

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday as escalating tensions between China and the United States over Hong Kong offset the central bank's move to cut rates to a record low. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 0421 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 22.62 points, or 1.11%, to 2,008.58, reversing from its earlier gains as much as 1.15%. ** Stock prices fell, tracking Chinese shares, as investors eyed the last session of China's annual parliamentary meeting scheduled later today, said Kiwoom Securities' analyst Seo Sang-young. ** U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer qualifies for its special status under U.S. law, after China's plan for new security legislation triggered protests in the territory. ** China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the draft law at the end of its annual session on Thursday. ** South Korea's central bank cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday as it warned the COVID-19 pandemic would be worse for Asia's fourth-largest economy than the 2008 global financial crisis. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix gained as much as 2.6% and 4.4% respectively, as Micron Technology Inc raised its third-quarter revenue forecast on Wednesday, sending its shares about 3% higher. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 44.8 billion won ($36.09 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.49% lower at 1,240.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.2$ lower at 1,241.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,241.5. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.14 point to 112.24. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 6.7 basis points to 0.801%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 1.306%. ($1 = 1,241.4300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)