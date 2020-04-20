S.Korean shares edge higher as social distancing rules eased

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose modestly on Monday as relaxation of some social distancing rules fuelled optimism about the reopening of the broader economy, with China's interest rate cut adding to the sentiment. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield was up. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 4.44 points, or 0.23%, to 1,918.07 as of 0218 GMT. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 153.3 billion won ($125.82 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** China cut its benchmark lending rate as expected on Monday to reduce borrowing costs for companies and prop up the coronavirus-hit economy, after it contracted for the first time in decades. ** Governors in U.S. states hardest hit by the novel coronavirus sparred with President Donald Trump over his claims they have enough tests and should quickly reopen their economies as more protests are planned over the extension of stay-at-home orders. ** South Korea reported 13 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the national tally to 10,674. ** Share prices started to rise after China's central bank lowered its policy rate, recovering losses in early session, said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daeshin Securities. ** Shares of Osangjaiel surged nearly 30% to 14,600 won on Monday, after its Osang HealthCare unit received U.S. FDA's Emergency Use Approval (EUA) for its coronavirus test kits. ** The won was quoted at 1,220.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.20% lower than its previous close at 1,217.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,218.6 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,217.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.23%. Japanese stocks fell 0.87%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 12.72% so far this year and lost 8.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 588.65 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 901, the number of advancing shares was 558. ** The won has lost 5.2% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.64. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 1.004%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.3 basis points to 1.438%. ($1 = 1,218.4500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)