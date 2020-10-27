S.Korean shares fall as global virus cases surge, robust Q3 growth trims losses

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares edged lower on Tuesday due to surging global cases of the novel coronavirus, although the losses were limited after the country reported an upbeat third-quarter growth. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0145 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 1.24 points, or 0.05%, to 2,342.67, after tumbling as much as 0.97%. ** South Korea reported 88 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday midnight, fewer than 119 a day earlier, while the United States, Russia, France and many other countries set new records for daily infections. ** Meanwhile, the South Korean economy returned to growth in the third quarter, recovering from its sharpest contraction in more than a decade. ** Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia Motors gained 2.3% and 9.3%, respectively after the release of their earnings results. ** Chip giant Samsung Electronics , however, dropped 1%, reversing gains from the previous session when hopes of stake sales, higher dividends and long-awaited restructuring pushed up the stock. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 56.7 billion won ($50.22 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.11% lower than its previous close at 1,127.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.2 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.9. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.26%. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 111.86. ** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 0.913%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.487%. ($1 = 1,128.9400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)