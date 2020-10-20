S.Korean shares fall as Hyundai Motor dives on profit warning

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s overnight declines, as Hyundai Motor Co tumbled after warning of a hit to third-quarter earnings. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0301 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 17.42 points, or 0.74%, to 2,329.32.

** Shares in South Korean automaker Hyundai and affiliate Kia Motors Corp tumbled as much as 6% on Tuesday after saying third-quarter earnings would be hit by a further $3 billion in charges related to engine problems. ** Uncertainties related to U.S. election and a surge in coronavirus cases across America and Europe are hurting investor sentiment, said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Wall Street’s main indexes fell on Monday as investors worried that they might not see a coronavirus stimulus deal before the presidential election, while global infections surpassing 40 million. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 8.4 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,139.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.24% higher than its previous close of 1,142.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,139.4 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,138.9. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.36%. ** The KOSPI has risen 5.99% this year, but has lost 0.1% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has gained 1.5% against the dollar this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 0.910%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.456%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)