S.Korean shares fall as risk sentiment dampens on oil price plunge

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on Wednesday as U.S. oil prices collapsed again overnight, with sentiment also hit by a gloomy outlook for corporate earnings and uncertainty over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 24.68 points, or 1.31%, to 1,854.70 as of 0215 GMT. The index has fallen 15.61% so far this year. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 122.7 billion won ($99.35 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Investors are concerned the oil price plunge may lead to a freeze in corporate debt and credit markets, said Eugene Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan, adding that weak confidence in corporate earnings and a continued North Korea risk also contributed to the risk-averse sentiment. ** Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has obliterated demand for fuel. ** South Korea reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the national tally to 10,694. ** The South Korean president said on Wednesday the government will prepare the third supplementary budget with main purposes of keeping more Koreans in jobs and subsidizing businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic to help them keep jobs. ** Shares of Asiana Airlines surged as much as 24.1% on Wednesday, after South Korea's two state-owned banks said they will provide up to 1.7 trillion won in fresh liquidity to the country's second-largest carrier, as the industry struggles with the coronavirus crisis. ** The won was quoted at 1,236.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.53% lower than its previous close at 1,229.7. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,235.2 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,233.1. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 383.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 110. ** The won has lost 6.5% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.56. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis points to 1.030%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.7 basis points to 1.466%. ($1 = 1,235.0800 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)