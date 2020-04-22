Asia
S.Korean shares fall as risk sentiment dampens on oil price plunge

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell for a third straight session on
Wednesday as U.S. oil prices collapsed again overnight, with
sentiment also hit by a gloomy outlook for corporate earnings
and uncertainty over North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health.
The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         fell 24.68
points, or 1.31%, to 1,854.70 as of 0215 GMT. The index has
fallen 15.61% so far this year.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 122.7 billion won ($99.35
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** Investors are concerned the oil price plunge may lead to a
freeze in corporate debt and credit markets, said Eugene
Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan, adding that weak
confidence in corporate earnings and a continued North Korea
risk also contributed to the risk-averse sentiment.
    
** Brent oil futures prices plunged again on Tuesday, extending
oil market panic into a second day with no end in sight to a
swelling global crude glut as the coronavirus pandemic has
obliterated demand for fuel.             
    
** South Korea reported 11 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday,
bringing the national tally to 10,694.
    
** The South Korean president said on Wednesday the government
will prepare the third supplementary budget with main purposes
of keeping more Koreans in jobs and subsidizing businesses hit
by the coronavirus pandemic to help them keep jobs.             
    
** Shares of Asiana Airlines             surged as much as 24.1%
on Wednesday, after South Korea's two state-owned banks said
they will provide up to 1.7 trillion won in fresh liquidity to
the country's second-largest carrier, as the industry struggles
with the coronavirus crisis.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,236.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.53% lower than its previous
close at 1,229.7.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,235.2 per
dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,233.1.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 383.84 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
900, the number of advancing shares was 110.
    
** The won has lost 6.5% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         was unchanged at 111.56.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6
basis points to 1.030%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 0.7 basis points to 1.466%.

($1 = 1,235.0800 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)
