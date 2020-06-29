S.Korean shares fall on resurgence in global virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday as a resurgence in coronavirus cases around the world dashed hopes of a swift global economic recovery. ** By 0231 GMT, the KOSPI fell 22.89 points, or 1.07%, to 2,111.76. ** "Market's focus is on how bad the second virus (wave) will get and affect the third-quarter economic indicators, as many economic indicators due this week are quite lagging," Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won said. ** The country will report May industrial production and June preliminary exports data this week. ** YG Entertainment surged as much as 21% as a new single by Blackpink, a band managed by the company, broke YouTube's 24-hour viewing record, according to Variety. ** Samsung Electronics declined 0.94% and Hyundai Motor 1.6%. ** Foreigners net sold 56.9 billion won ($47.42 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,199.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,200.6. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,199.5 per U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,198.7 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.57%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 3.91% so far this year, and/but gained 10.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 294.28 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 141. ** The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8 basis points to 0.829%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 2.1 basis points to 1.348%. ($1 = 1,200.0000 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)