June 29, 2020 / 3:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean shares fall on resurgence in global virus cases

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell on Monday as a resurgence in
coronavirus cases around the world dashed hopes of a swift
global economic recovery.  
    
** By 0231 GMT, the KOSPI         fell 22.89 points, or 1.07%,
to 2,111.76.
    
** "Market's focus is on how bad the second virus (wave) will
get and affect the third-quarter economic indicators, as many
economic indicators due this week are quite lagging," Bookook
Securities' analyst Lee Won said.
    
** The country will report May industrial production and June
preliminary exports data this week.
    
** YG Entertainment             surged as much as 21% as a new
single by Blackpink, a band managed by the company, broke
YouTube's 24-hour viewing record, according to Variety.
            
    
** Samsung Electronics             declined 0.94% and Hyundai
Motor             1.6%.
    
** Foreigners net sold 56.9 billion won ($47.42 million) worth
of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,199.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.07% higher than its previous
close at 1,200.6.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,199.5 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,198.7 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.57%. 
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 3.91% so far this year, and/but gained
10.9% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 294.28 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 898, the number of advancing shares was 141.
    
** The won has lost 3.6% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.8
basis points to 0.829%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.1 basis points to 1.348%.

($1 = 1,200.0000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)
