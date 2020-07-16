S.Korean shares flat as cenbank stands pat on rates; Sino-U.S. friction weighs

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were flat on Thursday as U.S.-China tensions offset hopes of a coronavirus vaccine, while the central bank maintained the benchmark rate as policymakers remain wary of further easing. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was trading at 1.90 points, or 0.09%, at 2,199.98, as of 0132 GMT. ** The South Korean central bank kept the benchmark interest rate unchanged on Thursday. The rate is at the lowest since the central bank adopted the current system in 1999, having slashed a total of 75 basis points since March this year to fight the economic fallout from the pandemic. ** Investors have also maintained a cautious stance ahead of China GDP data amid collision of U.S.-China tensions and vaccine hopes, said Seo Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** A Reuters poll showed that analysts are expecting China to report 2.5% economic growth, reversing a 6.8% first-quarter decline driven by the outbreak. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 47.7 billion won ($39.67 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,201.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.12% lower than its previous close at 1,200.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted down 0.1% at 1,202.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,201.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.31%, after U.S. stocks rose on vaccine hopes . Japanese stocks fell 0.33%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 310.43 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 900, the number of advancing shares was 506. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.02 point to 111.97. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.8 basis point to 0.855%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.4 basis point to 1.420%. ($1 = 1,202.5000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)