S.Korean shares flat as U.S. stimulus hopes fades; retail buying caps losses

* KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday as investors' risk appetite was hit after U.S. President Donald Trump called off ongoing talks on a fresh stimulus package, while retail buying capped losses. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0139 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 3.03 points, or 0.13%, to 2,362.87. ** Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday, drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic. ** Risk appetite weakened as hopes for the new fresh stimulus package faded, but retail buying capped further losses, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 113.8 billion won ($97.76 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Analysts said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's September-quarter profit likely surged more than a third, fuelled by strong smartphone sales and a rush order of memory chips from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd . Shares of the chipmaker traded flat on Wednesday, a day before the earnings announcement. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 114 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks. ** The won was quoted 0.33% lower at 1,164.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,164.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,163.7. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 111.87. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 0.896%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.518%. ($1 = 1,164.1200 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)