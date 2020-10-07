Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korean shares flat as U.S. stimulus hopes fades; retail buying caps losses

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI little changed, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares were little changed on Wednesday as
investors' risk appetite was hit after U.S. President Donald
Trump called off ongoing talks on a fresh stimulus package,
while retail buying capped losses. The Korean won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0139 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 3.03
points, or 0.13%, to 2,362.87.
    
    ** Trump, still being treated for COVID-19, abruptly ended
talks with Democrats on an economic aid package on Tuesday,
drawing criticism from presidential rival Joe Biden that he was
abandoning Americans in the midst of a pandemic.             
    
    ** Risk appetite weakened as hopes for the new fresh
stimulus package faded, but retail buying capped further losses,
said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 113.8 billion won ($97.76
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Analysts said Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's            
September-quarter profit likely surged more than a third,
fuelled by strong smartphone sales and a rush order of memory
chips from Huawei Technologies Co Ltd         . Shares of the
chipmaker traded flat on Wednesday, a day before the earnings
announcement.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 114 new coronavirus cases
on Wednesday, its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks.
    
    ** The won was quoted 0.33% lower at 1,164.9 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform           .
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted flat at
1,164.2 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its
one-month contract               was quoted at 1,163.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 111.87.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.9 basis points to 0.896%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.518%.

($1 = 1,164.1200 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
