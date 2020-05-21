Asia
May 21, 2020 / 3:08 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean shares gain as economic recovery hopes offset bleak data

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday as investors looked
past the tepid domestic exports data and bet on a swift economic
recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession and fresh
stimulus measures from the United States. The Korean won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         edged up 6.20
points, or 0.32%, to 1,995.84 by 0232 GMT. 
    
    ** Minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's April meeting
released on Wednesday showed policymakers affirmed a pledge to
keep interest rates near zero until they are confident the
economy is on track to recovery.             
    
    ** South Korean exports for the first 20 days of May tumbled
20.3% from the same period a year earlier, as U.S.- and
E.U.-bound shipments continued to collapse, highlighting the
pandemic-led damage on global demand.             
    
    ** South Korea's export data had little impact on investor
sentiment as the semiconductor export numbers improved and as
the slump in cyclical sectors was expected, said Lee Na-ye, an
analyst at Korea Investment & Securities. 
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 50.8 billion won ($41.25
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,232.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.20% lower than its previous
close at 1,230.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,231.4
per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,232.4.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 112.07.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
0.3 basis points to 0.870%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
climbed 0.7 basis points to 1.363%.

    ($1 = 1,231.4600 won)
    

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below