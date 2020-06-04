Asia
June 4, 2020 / 2:47 AM / Updated an hour ago

S.Korean shares gain for 5th day on economic recovery, stimulus hopes

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 4 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose for a fifth straight session on
Thursday, as investors held on to global economic recovery and
stimulus hopes, offsetting worries about a slump in the
country's exports and civil unrest in the United States. The
Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         rose 13.97
points, or 0.65%, to 2,160.97 as of 0216 GMT.
    
    ** South Korea's current account swung to a big deficit in
April from a surplus in March on a combination of annual
dividend payments by local companies and a sharp fall in
exports, central bank data showed on Thursday.             
    
    ** Export-related large-cap stocks led the benchmark's gains
on economic recovery hopes, said Kim Yong-goo, an analyst at
Hana Financial Investment.
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electronics             rose 2% as the
UK discussed supplies of 5G networking equipment with companies
in South Korea and Japan as part of a bid to develop
alternatives to China's Huawei Technologies Co Ltd         .
            
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 4.6 billion won ($3.78
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted 0.08% lower at 1,217.8 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform           .
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted 0.2% lower
at 1,217.7 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,217.3. 
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 point to 112.01.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.1 basis point to 0.864%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.3 basis points to 1.413%.

($1 = 1,217.4300 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below