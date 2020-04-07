Asia
S.Korean shares gain on optimism over coronavirus slowdown

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, April 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares gained around 0.7% on Tuesday, following
Wall Street's overnight rally, as investors were relieved by
signs of a slowdown in the coronavirus-related deaths. The
Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         was up 12.42
points, or 0.69%, at 1,804.30, as of 0208 GMT. The index has
dropped 17.90% so far this year, but lost 13.8% in the previous
30 trading sessions. 
    
** The governors of New York, New Jersey and Louisiana pointed
to tentative signs on Monday that the coronavirus outbreak may
be starting to plateau but warned against complacency. Deaths
from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 636 on Monday, but
the number of new cases fell sharply.                          
    
** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 47 new coronavirus cases on
Tuesday, bringing the national tally to 10,331.
    
** Samsung Electronics Co Ltd             said on Tuesday its
first-quarter operating profit likely rose 3% from a year
earlier, slightly beating analysts' forecasts as chip sales
helped cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic on
smartphones and TVs.             
    
** Stocks were lifted on signs that the epidemic might finally
slow down globally, amid hopes of further stimulus measures to
cushion the impact of the pandemic and on expectations of solid
first-quarter numbers from the country's biggest chipmaker, said
Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. 
        
** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix Inc            
were trading up 1.13% and 2.29%, respectively. 
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 30.0 billion won ($24.57
million) worth of shares on the main board, set to extend the
selloff into the 24th straight session. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,221.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.67% higher than its previous
close at 1,229.3.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,220.6 per
dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,219.8.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.07 points to 111.47.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.7
basis points to 1.043%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.6 basis points to 1.536%.
    
($1 = 1,220.9800 won)

 Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips
