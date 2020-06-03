S.Korean shares hit 3-1/2-month high on rebound hopes, stimulus package

* KOSPI soars, foreigners net buyers * KRW rises to a 3-week high vs USD * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares on Wednesday surged to their highest since February as hopes of an economic rebound overshadowed worries of the U.S. civil unrest. The Korean won strengthened to a three-week high, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won ($29.01 billion) supplementary budget to help lift Asia's fourth-largest economy, facing its worst growth since the 1998 Asian financial crisis. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was up 54.82 points, or 2.63%, at 2,142.01, as of 0215 GMT. The index touched its highest intraday trading level since Feb. 21. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix rose as much as 6% and 5.4%, respectively, leading the gains in KOSPI. ** Market heavyweights are leading the benchmark with chipmakers surging on better earnings outlook and carmakers rising on improved global sales, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Shares of Hyundai Motor Co rose as much as 5.4% to their highest since March 9 after the automaker reported a jump in U.S. retail sales on Tuesday. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 132.2 billion won ($108.63 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.72% higher at 1,216.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , its highest since May 11. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted 0.2% higher at 1,216.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,216.1. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.06 point to 112.07. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis point to 0.857%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.2 basis point to 1.389%. ($1 = 1,216.9300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)