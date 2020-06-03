Asia
June 3, 2020 / 3:12 AM / in an hour

S.Korean shares hit 3-1/2-month high on rebound hopes, stimulus package

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI soars, foreigners net buyers
    * KRW rises to a 3-week high vs USD
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Wednesday surged to their highest
since February as hopes of an economic rebound overshadowed
worries of the U.S. civil unrest. The Korean won strengthened to
a three-week high, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** South Korea unveiled on Wednesday a 35.3 trillion won
($29.01 billion) supplementary budget to help lift Asia's
fourth-largest economy, facing its worst growth since the 1998
Asian financial crisis.             
    
    ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         was up 54.82
points, or 2.63%, at 2,142.01, as of 0215 GMT. The index touched
its highest intraday trading level since Feb. 21.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            rose as much as 6% and 5.4%, respectively, leading
the gains in KOSPI.
    
    ** Market heavyweights are leading the benchmark with
chipmakers surging on better earnings outlook and carmakers
rising on improved global sales, said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst
at DS Investment & Securities.
    
    ** Shares of Hyundai Motor Co             rose as much as
5.4% to their highest since March 9 after the automaker reported
a jump in U.S. retail sales on Tuesday.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 132.2 billion won ($108.63
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted 0.72% higher at 1,216.6 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform           , its highest since
May 11.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted 0.2%
higher at 1,216.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract               was quoted at
1,216.1.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.06 point to 112.07.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.3 basis point to 0.857%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 0.2 basis point to 1.389%.

    ($1 = 1,216.9300 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below