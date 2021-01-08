S.Korean shares hit record high on Wall Street gains, Hyundai Motor boost

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

* Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares hit a record high early on Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains, while shares of heavyweight Hyundai Motor jumped after the automaker said it was in early talks with Apple Inc. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 01:51 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 67.03 points, or 2.21%, to 3,098.71, after rising to a record high of 3103.26 earlier in the session.

** Shares of Hyundai Motor surged more than 20% after the company said it in was in early discussions with Apple , following media reports that the two were in talks to cooperate on electric cars and batteries.

** U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Thursday that Joe Biden will be the next U.S. president, a day after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress was certifying Biden’s victory. ** Political uncertainty in the U.S. has eased with the confirmation that Joe Biden won the presidential election, and there is a bit of excitement that Hyundai and Apple may team up, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst at Shinhan Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 180.6 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,098.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.97% lower than its previous close at 1,087.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,096.7 per dollar, down 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,095.9. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.64%. ** The KOSPI has risen 7.84% so far this year, and/but gained 16.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 585.74 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 358. ** The won has lost 1.1% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 points to 111.48.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.4 basis points to 0.987%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 1.738%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)