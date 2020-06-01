Asia
S.Korean shares jump 1.3% after Trump's response on HK law

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets: 
    
    ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday as U.S.
President Donald Trump's response to China tightening control
over Hong Kong appeared to be less aggressive than feared. The
Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened.
    
    ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         was up 25.84
points, or 1.27%, at 2,055.44, as of 0208 GMT. 
    
    ** U.S. President Donald Trump ordered his administration to
begin the process of eliminating special U.S. treatment for Hong
Kong to punish China, but stopped short of calling an immediate
end to privileges that have helped the territory remain a global
financial center.             
    
    ** Investors, on the other hand, appeared to shrug off
domestic data showing that South Korean exports had tumbled for
the third straight month and manufacturing activity shrank in
May as coronavirus-led lockdown measures weighed on global
demand.                          
    
    ** Shares of Celltrion Inc             rose more than 4%
after the company said its experimental treatment of COVID-19
demonstrated a 100-fold reduction in viral load of the disease
in animal testing.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net buyers of 22.7 billion won ($18.49
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted 0.95% higher at 1,226.9 per dollar on
the onshore settlement platform           .
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted 0.3%
higher at 1,228.1 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward
trading its one-month contract               was quoted at
1,227.3.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.01 point to 112.14.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.5 basis point to 0.823%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 1.5 basis points to 1.391%.

    ($1 = 1,227.9500 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
