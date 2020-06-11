Asia
S.Korean shares pause, strong trade data offsets sober Fed outlook

    * KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
 
** South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday after
nine straight sessions of gains, as upbeat trade data suggesting
a recovery in global demand offset a sober economic outlook from
the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    
** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
 
** As of 02:19 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 0.99 point, or 0.05%, to 2,194.70.
 
** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June soared
20.2% from the same period a year earlier, raising hopes for a
firm recovery in shipments for the trade-reliant economy as many
countries lift stringent coronavirus lockdown measures.
            
 
** The Fed projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and
the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end.             

** Shares of market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co.
            fell 1.3%, while SK Hynix             declined 1.2%.
Hyundai Motor             dropped 1.8%.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 19.9 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,189.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.16% higher than its previous
close at 1,191.2.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,189.9 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,188.6 per dollar.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.35%, after Dow Jones Industrial
Average        fell 1.04%. Japanese stocks         fell 1.11%.
 
** The KOSPI has fallen 0.14% so far this year, but gained 16.2%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
 
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 356.93 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
902, the number of advancing shares was 302.
 
** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2
basis points to 0.818%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 3.9 basis points to 1.358%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
