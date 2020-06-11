S.Korean shares pause, strong trade data offsets sober Fed outlook

* KOSPI steady, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares were little changed on Thursday after nine straight sessions of gains, as upbeat trade data suggesting a recovery in global demand offset a sober economic outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** As of 02:19 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI fell 0.99 point, or 0.05%, to 2,194.70. ** South Korea's exports for the first 10 days of June soared 20.2% from the same period a year earlier, raising hopes for a firm recovery in shipments for the trade-reliant economy as many countries lift stringent coronavirus lockdown measures. ** The Fed projected the U.S. economy to shrink 6.5% in 2020 and the unemployment rate to be 9.3% at year's end. ** Shares of market heavyweight Samsung Electronics Co. fell 1.3%, while SK Hynix declined 1.2%. Hyundai Motor dropped 1.8%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 19.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,189.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.16% higher than its previous close at 1,191.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,189.9 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,188.6 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.35%, after Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.04%. Japanese stocks fell 1.11%. ** The KOSPI has fallen 0.14% so far this year, but gained 16.2% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 356.93 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 902, the number of advancing shares was 302. ** The won has lost 2.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.2 basis points to 0.818%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.9 basis points to 1.358%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)