S.Korean shares plunge to 1-1/2-yr low, won slumps

* KOSPI index drops as much as 2.9 pct, foreigners sell * Korean won plunges to 1-yr low versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields drop SEOUL, Oct 11 (Reuters) - South Korean stocks markets slumped on Thursday, with the main KOSPI index tumbling to its lowest since April 2017, amid a rout in Asian shares after steep overnight losses on Wall Street. The session's 2.9 percent plunge deepened KOSPI index's losses over the last eight sessions to more than 8 percent. South Korean technology stocks Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix dropped more than 2 and 3 percent, respectively, pulling the KOSPI technology sub-index down as much as 2.6 percent in the session. Almost all top 10 KOSPI stocks were in red, except Naver , which was under a trading halt ahead of a stock split. Junior KOSDAQ index slid 3.3 percent. "South Korea (markets) have been hit by the United States and these days also by China," said Kim Hak-kyun, an analyst at Mirae Asset Daewoo. The KOSPI index is down about 9.7 percent so far this year, and has dropped 1.97 percent in the previous 30 days. Foreigners were net sellers of 125,866 million won ($110.2 million) worth of shares in the session. "There could be a rebound, but this will be limited, considering the rout in U.S. tech shares and the possibility of an extended trade conflict between the U.S. and China...," said Kim Doo-un, an economist at KB Securities. The won was quoted at 1,140 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform as of 01:00 GMT, 0.53 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,134. The U.S. dollar has risen 6.9 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2, 2018 and low is 1,143.56 on Oct. 10, 2018. In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.09 points to 108.29. The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.034 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.06 percent. ($1 = 1,142.1700 won) (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)