S.Korean shares rise on upbeat economic data from U.S. and China

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 30 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday as risk appetite boosted on upbeat economic data from the United States and China. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 30.02 points, or 1.43%, to 2,123.50 by 0208 GMT. The index is set to mark a third straight monthly gain and the sharpest quarterly rise in nearly 15 years. ** Risk appetite boosted after contracts to buy U.S. previously owned homes rebounded by the most on record in May, suggesting the housing market was starting to turn around after being hammered by the pandemic. ** China's factory activity expanded at a faster pace in June, beating expectations, as the economy continues to recover after the government lifted strict lockdowns and ramped up investment. ** South Korea's central bank said on Tuesday it plans to provide dollar funds to local financial firms via repurchase agreements to stabilise the foreign exchange market if volatility heightens due to the coronavirus pandemic and global economic recession risks. ** Shares of Hankook Technology Group Co Ltd surged as much as 29.8% on Tuesday on expectations of a management change, after reports about a potential feud involving the founding family members. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 65.8 billion won ($55.00 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.24% higher at 1,195.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted up 0.3% at 1,195.6 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,195.7. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield was flat at 0.843%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 1.362%. ($1 = 1,196.3600 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)