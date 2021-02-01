Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korean shares rise on upbeat trade data, fading volatility woes

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
 
** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as upbeat exports data
for January lifted investor sentiment, while some of the
concerns over volatile retail trading receded. The won weakened,
while the benchmark bond yield rose.
 
** By 03:23 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 60.97 points,
or 2.05%, to 3,037.18. 
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 113.5 billion won ($101.57
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** Investors are slowly moving away from the Gamestop drama and
are focusing on economic data again, said Seo Sang-young, an
analyst at Kiwoom Securities said. 

** January exports jumped 11.4% to $48.01 billion, government
data showed, beating the 9.8% forecast in a Reuters survey.
            
    
** An army of retail investors that routed Wall Street's
professionals in recent days was dealt a blow last week, after
online brokerages restricted purchases of red-hot GameStop and
other stocks.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,119.0 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.02% lower than its previous
close at 1,118.8.
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,117.5 per
dollar, up 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,116.9.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.37%,.
 
** The KOSPI has risen 5.70% so far this year, and/ gained 8.0%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 589.17 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
910, the number of advancing shares was 622.
 
** The won has lost 2.9% against the dollar so far this year.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 2.3
basis points to 0.994%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.4 basis points to 1.792%.


($1 = 1,117.5000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
Editing by Rashmi Aich)
