S.Korean shares slide on downbeat U.S. data, euro zone forecast

    * KOSPI slides, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares edged lower on Thursday as investors
turned risk-averse following downbeat data from the United
States and a record recession forecast for the euro zone. The
Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The KOSPI         fell 2.45 points, or 0.13%, to 1,926.31 by
0234 GMT.
    
** Data showed private employers in the U.S. laid off a record
20.236 million workers in April, while a European Commission
forecast said the euro zone economy will contract by a record
7.7% this year and inflation will almost disappear.             
            
    
** Sino-U.S. tensions were also in focus, with U.S. President
Donald Trump saying he would be able to report in about a week
or two whether China is fulfilling its obligations under the
Phase 1 trade deal.             
    
** Stock prices were under pressure from persisting
uncertainties around the coronavirus pandemic and U.S.-China
tensions, KB Securities' analyst Kim Young-hwan said.
    
** South Korea reported four new coronavirus cases on Thursday,
bringing the national tally to 10,810.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 128.6 billion won ($104.83
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,226.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.37% lower than its previous
close at 1,222.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,226.8 per
dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading, its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,225.2.
    
** The KOSPI has fallen 12.35% so far this year, but gained
32.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 425.91 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 896, the number of advancing shares was 397.
    
** The won has lost 5.7% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 111.83.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.0
basis point to 0.949%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
2.6 basis points to 1.480%.
($1 = 1,226.7800 won)

