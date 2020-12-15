Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korean shares slip as coronavirus cases continue to surge

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares edged down on Tuesday on concerns
over rising local coronavirus cases, with investors awaiting the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting. The Korean won
weakened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.  
    
    ** South Korea's prime minister pleaded with residents on
Tuesday to abide by social distancing rules to avoid even
greater restrictions in the face of the country's largest wave
of coronavirus infections. The country reported 880 new
coronavirus cases as of midday Monday, up from 718 a day
earlier.             
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 3.86 points, or 0.14%,
to 2,758.34 by 0135 GMT.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 119.5 billion won ($109.40
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Investors are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of the
U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy meeting, said Seo
Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.
    
    ** China's industrial output rose 7% in November from a year
ago, in line with analyst expectations, data showed on Tuesday,
expanding for the eighth straight month as robust exports drove
a factory recovery from the coronavirus slump.             
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,092.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04% lower than its previous
close at 1,091.8.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,092.4
per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,091.7.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.02 points to 111.70.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis points to 0.978%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 0.9 basis points to 1.663%.

    ($1 = 1,092.3000 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Aditya Soni)
