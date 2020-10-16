S.Korean shares slip, set for weekly decline on stalled U.S. stimulus talks

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

SEOUL, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell for a fourth straight session on Friday and were set for a weekly decline on fading hopes of a U.S. stimulus package, even as domestic coronavirus infections dropped. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0205 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 12.73 points, or 0.54%, to 2,348.48.

** An offer by U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday to raise the size of a stimulus package narrowed losses in U.S. shares as investors hoped a deal could be reached, but many believe that it is unlikely before the Nov. 3 election. ** South Korea reported 47 new coronavirus cases as of Thursday midnight, marking the smallest daily cases since Sept. 29. ** Continued talks over U.S. stimulus are still weighing on investor sentiment, which is expected to continue through next week and possibly until the U.S. election in November, said Han Ji-young, an analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 64.2 billion won ($56.03 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,144.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.15% lower than its previous close at 1,143.2. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,145.3 per dollar, down 0.0% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,144.8. ** MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.30%,. ** The KOSPI has risen 6.86% so far this year, and gained 0.3% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The won has gained 1.0% against the dollar so far this year. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.2 basis points to 0.893%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 1.498%. ($1 = 1,145.8300 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)