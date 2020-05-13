S.Korean shares slump 1.3% amid fears of second coronavirus wave

* KOSPI flat, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 13 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares dropped up to 1.3% on Wednesday before clawing back ground to trade flat, as worries of a second wave of coronavirus infections home and abroad unnerved investors. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield weakened. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI was trading at 1,921.52, as of 0228 GMT. The index recovered lost ground after losing as much as 1.3% earlier in the session. In the previous session, the index closed 0.7% lower at 1,922.17. ** The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told U.S. Congress that the virus, which has already killed 80,000 Americans, was not yet under control and that there would not likely be a treatment or vaccine in place by late August or early September. ** South Korea reported 26 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday amid fears of a second wave of infections, while reports of new clusters of infections in China and Germany where shutdowns had been lifted appear to have added to the worries. ** South Korea's unemployment rate was unchanged in April but the number of employed fell at the fastest pace in more than two decades, data showed on Wednesday, as measures to contain the coronavirus closed businesses and reduced social activity. ** South Korea's central bank said on Wednesday it would raise the ceiling for its special loans programme by 5 trillion won ($4.08 billion) to 35 trillion won to extend support to small businesses hit by the pandemic. ** Abundant liquidity helped stock prices recover their earlier losses despite persisting worries over a second virus wave, said Kim Byeong-yeon, analyst, NH Investment & Securities. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 216.1 billion won ($176.25 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,227.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19% lower than its previous close at 1,224.8. ** In offshore trading, the won kept little changed at 1,226.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,225.8. ** The KOSPI lost 12.57% so far this year, but gained 12.8% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 340.20 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 894, the number of advancing shares was 302. ** The won lost 5.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.15 point to 112.15. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell 4.4 basis points to 0.843%, while the benchmark 10-year yield dropped 4.2 basis points to 1.380%. ($1 = 1,226.1300 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)