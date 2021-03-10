Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean shares track gains in Nasdaq, Chinese equities

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose for the first time in five sessions
on Wednesday, as markets tracked a rebound in the tech-heavy
Nasdaq index and firmer Chinese shares. The won weakened, and
while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 11.14 points, or 0.37%, to
2,987.26 as of 0309 GMT.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.37% and peer SK Hynix             fell 0.37%.
LG Chem             rose 3.83% and Naver             gained
2.63%.
    
** Local shares are rebounding along with the Nasdaq, investors
are looking towards inflation data in the United States and
China, said Choi Yoo-june, an analyst in Shinhan Investment &
Securities.
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 132.0 billion won worth of
shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,140.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.01%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,138.3 per
dollar, down 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,138.7.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 3.96% so far this year, and lost 5.8% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume was 507.45 million shares. Of the total
traded issues of 909, the number of advancing shares was 400.
    
** The won has lost 4.7% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.13 point to 111.06.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.7
basis points to 1.187%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 3.5 basis points to 2.000%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
