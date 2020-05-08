Asia
S.Korean shares track gains on Wall Street

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won strengthens vs. U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose on Friday, in line with its Asian
peers, following Wall Street's overnight gains on upbeat
corporate earnings amid growing hopes that the worst may have
passed for the coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI         rose 26.28
points, or 1.36%, to 1,954.89 as of 0223 GMT.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 46.1 billion won ($37.90
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** There are growing expectations that major economies are
starting to bottom out from the coronavirus impact, said Eugene
Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan, adding that a
decline in U.S. jobless claims added to the sentiment.
    
** Wall Street's indexes climbed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq
erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings
reports led by PayPal          as investors looked past more
weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic
downturn.             
    
** Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last
week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing
industries to other segments of the economy and could remain
elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen.
            
    
** South Korea reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Friday,
bringing the national tally to 10,822. 
    
** Shares of LG Chem             extended their fall to a second
day on Friday as Indian officials were evacuating more people
from the area around a chemical plant owned by the company in
the south of the country that leaked toxic gas, killing at least
11 people and sickening hundreds more.             
    
** The won was quoted at 1,216.6 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.69% higher than its previous
close at 1,225.0.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,216.3 per
dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable
forward trading its one-month contract               was quoted
at 1,215.0.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 1.07%. Japanese stocks         rose
1.71%.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 410.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of
897, the number of advancing shares was 634.
    
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 111.89.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.1
basis points to 0.920%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 5.4 basis points to 1.432%.
($1 = 1,216.2000 won)

 (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
