S.Korean shares track gains on Wall Street

* KOSPI rises, foreigners buy * Korean won strengthens vs. U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, in line with its Asian peers, following Wall Street's overnight gains on upbeat corporate earnings amid growing hopes that the worst may have passed for the coronavirus pandemic. The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The Seoul stock market's main KOSPI rose 26.28 points, or 1.36%, to 1,954.89 as of 0223 GMT. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 46.1 billion won ($37.90 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** There are growing expectations that major economies are starting to bottom out from the coronavirus impact, said Eugene Investment & Securities' analyst Huh Jae-hwan, adding that a decline in U.S. jobless claims added to the sentiment. ** Wall Street's indexes climbed on Thursday, with the Nasdaq erasing losses for 2020, following a clutch of upbeat earnings reports led by PayPal as investors looked past more weak jobs data caused by the coronavirus-induced economic downturn. ** Millions more Americans sought unemployment benefits last week, suggesting layoffs broadened from consumer-facing industries to other segments of the economy and could remain elevated even as many parts of the country start to reopen. ** South Korea reported 12 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the national tally to 10,822. ** Shares of LG Chem extended their fall to a second day on Friday as Indian officials were evacuating more people from the area around a chemical plant owned by the company in the south of the country that leaked toxic gas, killing at least 11 people and sickening hundreds more. ** The won was quoted at 1,216.6 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.69% higher than its previous close at 1,225.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,216.3 per dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,215.0. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 1.07%. Japanese stocks rose 1.71%. ** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index was 410.58 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 897, the number of advancing shares was 634. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.89. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.1 basis points to 0.920%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 5.4 basis points to 1.432%. ($1 = 1,216.2000 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Anil D'Silva)