S.Korean shares track Wall St higher; SK Biopharmaceuticals jumps on debut

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Thursday, tracking Wall Street that rose on upbeat U.S. factory data and vaccine hopes. The Korean won firmed, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI gained 16.44 points, or 0.77%, to 2,122.89 by 0213 GMT. ** While U.S. manufacturing activity rebounded in June and hit the highest in more than a year, a COVID-19 vaccine developed by German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. firm Pfizer showed potential. ** Optimistic investor sentiment outweighed persisting worries of a rise in COVID-19 infections and a slower recovery, said Lee Young-gon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment. ** Among individual shares, SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd jumped nearly 30% in a Seoul stock market debut, as the initial public offering market gathers steam after the novel coronavirus outbreak stalled potential listings. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 134.2 billion won ($111.74 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted 0.17% higher at 1,201.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform . ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted flat at 1,201.0 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,200.8 per dollar. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 112.08. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.8 basis points to 0.831%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.8 basis points to 1.378%. ($1 = 1,200.9500 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)