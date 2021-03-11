Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean shares track Wall Street higher on subdued U.S. inflation data

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, March 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose after five straight sessions of fall
on Thursday, following overnight Wall Street gains as subdued
U.S. inflation data calmed worries about interest rate hikes.
The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 52.78 points, or 1.78%, to
3,010.90 as of 01:55 GMT.
    
** South Korea's exports during the first 10 days of March
jumped 25.2% from a year earlier, preliminary data released by
the customs agency showed.             

** U.S. consumer prices increased solidly in February, with
households paying more for gasoline, but underlying inflation
remained tepid.             
    
** Foreign investors are coming back to local shares as interest
rate concerns are easing, although worries about increasing
yields still remain, sais Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS
Investment & Securities.              
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 1.24% and peer SK Hynix             rose 3.01%,
while LG Chem             rose 4.49% and Naver             rose
0.54%.
    
** Foreigners were net buyers of 350.5 billion won ($308.97
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,139.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.32% higher than its previous
close at 1,142.7.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,137.0 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,136.8.
    
** KOSPI's trading volume was 506.92 million shares, with 634
stocks  rising out of total 909.
    
** The won has lost 4.6% against the dollar so far this year.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.14 points to 111.23.
    
** The most liquid 3-year treasury bond yield fell by 3.4 basis
points to 1.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6
basis points to 2.021%.


($1 = 1,134.4000 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Rashmi Aich)
