S.Korean shares tumble following U.S. rout, set to post first weekly drop in four

    SEOUL, June 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
 
** South Korean shares were on track to post their first weekly
drop in a month as they slumped on Friday, tracking a rout on
Wall Street on renewed fears of a second wave of coronavirus
infections. The Korean won weakened, while the benchmark bond
yield fell.
    
** As of 01:40 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
fell 58.50 points, or 2.69%, to 2,118.28. The index was poised
to snap three consecutive weekly gains, down 2.91% so far in the
week.
    
** "Worries of a second U.S. virus wave are hitting shares after
an overnight U.S. slump," said Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS
Investment & Securities.
 
** "Pharmaceutical, bio and software shares, which are seen to
benefit from the outbreak, are defending the overall drop. The
fall today is likely to be a temporary dip."
        
** Samsung Electronics Co             fell 3.87% and SK Hynix
dropped 3.95%, while Samsung Biologics             jumped 6.16%.

** About half a dozen U.S. states, including Texas and Arizona,
are grappling with a rising number of coronavirus patients
filling hospital beds, fanning concerns that the reopening of
the economy may spark a second wave of infections.              
    
** The S&P 500 slumped 5.9% in its steepest one-session loss
since March 16 on Thursday. Investors also reacted to dour
economic forecasts from the Federal Reserve.                    
 
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 208.1 billion won worth of
South Korean shares on the main board on Friday. 
 
** The won was quoted at 1,207.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.94% lower than its previous
close at 1,196.4.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 1.77%. Japanese stocks         fell
1.94%. 
 
** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 point to 112.12, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 0.79%.
 
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1
basis point to 0.836%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by
2.3 basis points to 1.358%.

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, Jihoon Lee; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)
