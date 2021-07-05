Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks begin the week higher on U.S. jobs cheer

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as an upbeat U.S.
jobs report boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's largest
economy, with sentiment aided by expectations of a
later-than-expected rate hike on a slight uptick in jobless
rate. 
    
    ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield
fell.
    
    ** The KOSPI         rose 11.85 points, or 0.36%, to
3,293.63 by 0147 GMT.
    
    ** The headline June U.S. jobs data beat forecasts,
signalling a strong end to the second quarter, while a slight
uptick in the unemployment rate suggested rate rises could be
further away than markets have come to fear.             
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            rose 0.75% and peer SK Hynix             added
1.22%. Battery maker LG Chem             and internet giant
Naver             gained 2.00% and 0.24%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.2 billion won ($20.54
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** "U.S. jobs report eased worries about a delay in economic
recovery, while the wage growth was slower than expected,
suggesting that a policy tightening from U.S. Federal Reserve
may come later than earlier," said Han Ji-young, analyst at
Kiwoom Securities.
    
    ** "Investors are awaiting Samsung Electronics' earnings
guidance and the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting
minutes."
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.42%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.1
per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,129.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.07 point to 109.94.
    
    ** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.8 basis point to 1.476%.

($1 = 1,129.4700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
