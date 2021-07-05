S.Korean stocks begin the week higher on U.S. jobs cheer

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 5 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Monday, as an upbeat U.S. jobs report boosted hopes of a recovery in the world's largest economy, with sentiment aided by expectations of a later-than-expected rate hike on a slight uptick in jobless rate. ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The KOSPI rose 11.85 points, or 0.36%, to 3,293.63 by 0147 GMT. ** The headline June U.S. jobs data beat forecasts, signalling a strong end to the second quarter, while a slight uptick in the unemployment rate suggested rate rises could be further away than markets have come to fear. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 0.75% and peer SK Hynix added 1.22%. Battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver gained 2.00% and 0.24%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 23.2 billion won ($20.54 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "U.S. jobs report eased worries about a delay in economic recovery, while the wage growth was slower than expected, suggesting that a policy tightening from U.S. Federal Reserve may come later than earlier," said Han Ji-young, analyst at Kiwoom Securities. ** "Investors are awaiting Samsung Electronics' earnings guidance and the Federal Open Market Committee's June meeting minutes." ** The won was quoted at 1,130.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.42%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.1 per dollar, up 0.1%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.07 point to 109.94. ** The most-liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 1.476%. ($1 = 1,129.4700 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)