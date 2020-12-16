S.Korean stocks climb as U.S. resumes stimulus talks

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as the U.S. Congress moved towards a stimulus package and the deployment of vaccines continued, tempering concerns over a record number of COVID-19 cases. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield strengthened. ** By 0223 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was up 9.92 points, or 0.36%, at 2,766.74. ** Hopes of U.S. stimulus package is leading to a buoyant session in South Korea and investors seem to be more focused on vaccine hopes rather than the rising number of coronavirus cases at home, says Na Jeong-hwan, an analyst at DS Investment & Securities. ** Top U.S. congressional leaders started a second meeting on Tuesday to try to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalize a funding bill in time to avert a government shutdown at the weekend. ** Investors cheered South Korean prime minister's pledge to secure more hospital beds to handle a record surge in coronavirus cases and blunt a corresponding spike in deaths. ** Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. Food and Drug Administration staff endorsed it as safe and effective in documents released Tuesday. ** Hyundai Motor rose 0.8%, Samsung Biologics gained 1.5% ** Foreigners were net sellers of 85.2 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,092.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.07% higher than its previous close at 1,093.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,092.3 per dollar, down 0.3% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,091.7. ** The won gained 5.8% against the dollar so far this year. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds was unchanged at 111.49. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis points to 0.984%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.5 basis points to 1.677%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)