FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
September 20, 2018 / 3:11 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks climb on electronics, biotech boost; won gains

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy
    * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields up

    SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         climbed on Thursday,
boosted by biotechnology and pharmaceutical shares after the
financial regulator unveiled revised accounting guidelines,
easing market uncertainty. The Korean won and bond yields also
edged higher.
 
** At 02:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.96 points or 0.73 percent
at 2,325.42. Pharmaceutical index         rose 2.8 percent;
biotechnology firm Samsung Biologics             soared 4.9
percent; tech giant Samsung Electronics             climbed 2.3
percent.
    
** The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said on Wednesday it
would allow companies to correct accounting errors and treat
research and development (R&D) spending as an asset if a new
drug is technically viable, under specific standards.   
     
** The won was quoted at 1,119 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.19 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,121.1, extending its gain into a third
session. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.24
per U.S. dollar, down 0.12 percent from the previous day, while
in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,101.75 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        were flat. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.4 percent so far this year, and up
by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 150,903,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 895, the number of advancing shares was 316.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 147,502 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.96 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.12 points to 108.27.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.031 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.99 percent.

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.