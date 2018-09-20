S.Korean stocks climb on electronics, biotech boost; won gains

* KOSPI index rises, foreigners buy * Korean won gains against U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields up SEOUL, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index climbed on Thursday, boosted by biotechnology and pharmaceutical shares after the financial regulator unveiled revised accounting guidelines, easing market uncertainty. The Korean won and bond yields also edged higher. ** At 02:37 GMT, the KOSPI was up 16.96 points or 0.73 percent at 2,325.42. Pharmaceutical index rose 2.8 percent; biotechnology firm Samsung Biologics soared 4.9 percent; tech giant Samsung Electronics climbed 2.3 percent. ** The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said on Wednesday it would allow companies to correct accounting errors and treat research and development (R&D) spending as an asset if a new drug is technically viable, under specific standards. ** The won was quoted at 1,119 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.19 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,121.1, extending its gain into a third session. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.24 per U.S. dollar, down 0.12 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,101.75 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.33 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks were flat. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.4 percent so far this year, and up by 0.36 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 150,903,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 895, the number of advancing shares was 316. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 147,502 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.96 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.12 points to 108.27. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.031 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.99 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)