S.Korean stocks climb on solid exports, Biden's infrastructure plan

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, April 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares edged higher on Thursday, as investors
cheered U.S. President Joe Biden's infrastructure plan and a
double-digit expansion in exports in March. The won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         rose 20.33 points, or 0.66%, to
3,081.75 by 0146 GMT.
    
** Biden's infrastructure plan was unveiled as expected, and
that is taking investors' attention to the prospects for more
stimulus and the possible impact on growth, Shinhan Investment &
Securities' analyst Choi Yoo-june said.
    
** Biden on Wednesday called for a sweeping use of government
power to reshape the world's largest economy and counter China's
rise in a $2 trillion-plus proposal that was met with swift
Republican resistance.             
    
** South Korean exports expanded for a fifth consecutive month
in March, helped by robust demand for chips and petrochemical
products.             
    
** Among individual shares and sectors, technology giant Samsung
Electronics             rose 1.23% and peer SK Hynix            
rose 3.77%. LG Chem             rose 1.61%, Naver            
fell 0.13%.
** Foreigners were net buyers of 274.1 billion won ($242.95
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,127.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.42%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.1 per
dollar, down 0.1% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,127.7.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6
basis points to 1.149%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose
by 2.1 basis points to 2.078%.

($1 = 1,128.2300 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)
