S.Korean stocks dip on virus mutation fears, fresh distancing measures

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Tuesday as a new strain of the coronavirus in the UK and fresh social distancing restrictions at home hurt sentiment. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0145 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI was down 13.54 points, or 0.49%, at 2,765.11. ** South Korea moved to shut down all ski resorts and winter tourist spots to curb a third wave of COVID-19 cases in the capital city. ** Meanwhile, several countries closed their borders to Britain over fears of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain. ** South Korean chat app operator Kakao Corp and the country's biggest search engine operator Naver , jumped 2% and 1.6%, respectively, while heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix declined. ** South Korean shares are joining a global decline on virus mutation fears, and tech shares such as Naver and Kakao are rising on higher demand for contactless services, Hana Financial Investment's analyst Lee Jae-sun said. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 38.9 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,105.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.23%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,105.0 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,103.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.48%. ** The KOSPI has risen 25.82% so far this year, and gained 13.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 0.959%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.1 basis point to 1.678%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)