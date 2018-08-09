S.Korean stocks dip over tit-for-tat tariffs, won steady

* KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell * Korean won edges up versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Thursday, after China announced tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs against the United States. The won was steady, while bond yields fell. ** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.20 points or 0.27 percent at 2,295.25. ** Shares of leading biopharmaceutical firms were mixed. Samsung Biologics extended gains, up 3 percent, driven by Samsung Group's investment plan unveiled a day before, while Celltrion dropped over 3 percent early in the morning after its Q2 profit fell. ** Shares of Kakao rose more than 4 percent on optimism over the company's increasing ownership over Kakao Bank, after President Moon Jae-in signalled possible easing of regulations for internet-only banks on Tuesday. ** The won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.04 percent firmer than its previous close at 1,119.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,119.5 per U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,102.4 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.49 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up by 1.73 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 71,429,000 shares and, of the total 886 traded issues, the number of advancing shares was 302. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 57,231 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 4.98 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 points to 108.29. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.059 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.07 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)