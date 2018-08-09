FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 9, 2018 / 2:01 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks dip over tit-for-tat tariffs, won steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index slips, foreigners sell
    * Korean won edges up versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    Aug 9 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Thursday,
after China announced tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs against
the United States. The won was steady, while bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:26 GMT, the KOSPI was down 6.20 points or 0.27 percent
at 2,295.25.

** Shares of leading biopharmaceutical firms were mixed. Samsung
Biologics             extended gains, up 3 percent, driven by
Samsung Group's investment plan unveiled a day before, while
Celltrion             dropped over 3 percent early in the
morning after its Q2 profit fell.             

** Shares of Kakao             rose more than 4 percent on
optimism over the company's increasing ownership over Kakao
Bank, after President Moon Jae-in signalled possible easing of
regulations for internet-only banks on Tuesday.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,119.4 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.04 percent firmer than its
previous close at 1,119.9. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,119.5 per
U.S. dollar, down 0.22 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,102.4 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.19 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with mild losses            . Japanese
stocks         weakened 0.49 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 6.7 percent so far this year, and up
by 1.73 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 71,429,000 shares and, of the total 886 traded
issues, the number of advancing shares was 302.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 57,231 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 4.98 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 points to 108.29.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 2.059 percent, lower than the previous
day's 2.07 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Sunil Nair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.