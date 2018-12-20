Asia
December 20, 2018 / 2:26 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks drop as global growth worries simmer on Fed view

    * KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell
    * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields climb

    SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         slipped on Thursday
as the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its outlook for continued
policy tightening next year, suppressing hopes that the Fed will
adopt a dovish stance in the face of softening global growth.
The Korean won fell while bond yields rose.             

** At 02:17 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.14 points or 0.58 percent
at 2,066.70, trimming deeper losses earlier in the session.  

** South Korea's electric and electronic sub-index        
dropped on worries of weak smartphone demand. SK Hynix
            fell more than 3 pct to a one-and-a-half-year low,
while LG Innotek             slid more than 4 percent to the
lowest in nearly two years.             

** U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc        has joined its
South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd             and
SK Hynix in warning about a market glut of memory chips as
consumer and business demand for phones and computers is
weakening.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.47 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,123.5. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,127.6 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,108.85 per dollar. 
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was down 0.62 percent, after U.S. stocks ended
the previous session with losses            . Japanese stocks
        weakened 0.94 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and
down by 0.01 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 167,211,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 882, the number of advancing shares was 356.
 
** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,098 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.74 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.08 points to 109.31.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.81 percent, higher than the previous
day's 1.79 percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
