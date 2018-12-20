S.Korean stocks drop as global growth worries simmer on Fed view

* KOSPI index drops, foreigners sell * Korean won weakens versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields climb SEOUL, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index slipped on Thursday as the U.S. Federal Reserve stuck to its outlook for continued policy tightening next year, suppressing hopes that the Fed will adopt a dovish stance in the face of softening global growth. The Korean won fell while bond yields rose. ** At 02:17 GMT, the KOSPI was down 12.14 points or 0.58 percent at 2,066.70, trimming deeper losses earlier in the session. ** South Korea's electric and electronic sub-index dropped on worries of weak smartphone demand. SK Hynix fell more than 3 pct to a one-and-a-half-year low, while LG Innotek slid more than 4 percent to the lowest in nearly two years. ** U.S. chipmaker Micron Technology Inc has joined its South Korean rivals Samsung Electronics Co Ltd and SK Hynix in warning about a market glut of memory chips as consumer and business demand for phones and computers is weakening. ** The won was quoted at 1,128.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.47 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,123.5. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,127.6 per U.S. dollar, up 0.1 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.85 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.62 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.94 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.8 percent so far this year, and down by 0.01 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 167,211,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 882, the number of advancing shares was 356. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 58,098 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 5.74 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.08 points to 109.31. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.9 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.81 percent, higher than the previous day's 1.79 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)