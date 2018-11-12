Asia
S.Korean stocks edge lower tracking weakness across broader Asia

    * KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korean bond yields down

    SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         weakened on Monday 
as a drop in oil prices and weak economic data out of China fed
nervousness over the global economy, sending world equities
lower on Friday. The Korean won edged down in the current
session while bond yields also fell.
    
    ** At 01:56 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.02 points or 0.38
percent at 2,078.07, led by losses in biopharmaceutical stocks.
    
    ** Shares of drugmaker Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd            
plunged more than 10 percent. South Korea's financial regulator
is expected to reach a decision on Wednesday regarding alleged
violations of accounting rules involving the drugmaker, local
media reported on Monday.             

    ** Shares of the country's largest biopharma firm Celltrion
Inc             hit a near one-year low after lacklustre
quarterly earnings. Celltrion Inc, Celltrion HealthCare Co Ltd
            and Celltrion Pharm Inc             fell as much as
8.1 percent, 7.8 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively.
            
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.18 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,128.3.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,130.43 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous
day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards             it
was being asked at 1,110.55 per dollar.
    
    ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside
Japan                 was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks
ended the previous session with mild losses            .
Japanese stocks         weakened 0.04 percent.
    
    ** The KOSPI is down around 15.5 percent so far this year,
and down by 10.82 percent in the previous 30 days.
    
    ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the
dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is
1,242.04 trillion won.
    
    ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 128,787,000 shares and, of the total traded issues
of 887, the number of advancing shares was 306.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 27,262 million won worth
of shares.
    
    ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.01 percent against the won
this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.03 points to 108.72.
    
    ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate
was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean
treasury bond yielded 1.95 percent, lower than the previous
day's 1.96 percent.

