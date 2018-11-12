S.Korean stocks edge lower tracking weakness across broader Asia

* KOSPI index falls, foreigners sell * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korean bond yields down SEOUL, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index weakened on Monday as a drop in oil prices and weak economic data out of China fed nervousness over the global economy, sending world equities lower on Friday. The Korean won edged down in the current session while bond yields also fell. ** At 01:56 GMT, the KOSPI was down 8.02 points or 0.38 percent at 2,078.07, led by losses in biopharmaceutical stocks. ** Shares of drugmaker Samsung BioLogics Co Ltd plunged more than 10 percent. South Korea's financial regulator is expected to reach a decision on Wednesday regarding alleged violations of accounting rules involving the drugmaker, local media reported on Monday. ** Shares of the country's largest biopharma firm Celltrion Inc hit a near one-year low after lacklustre quarterly earnings. Celltrion Inc, Celltrion HealthCare Co Ltd and Celltrion Pharm Inc fell as much as 8.1 percent, 7.8 percent and 7.1 percent, respectively. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.18 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,128.3. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,130.43 per U.S. dollar, down 0.07 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being asked at 1,110.55 per dollar. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.29 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild losses . Japanese stocks weakened 0.04 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 15.5 percent so far this year, and down by 10.82 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 128,787,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 887, the number of advancing shares was 306. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 27,262 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S. dollar has risen 6.01 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,146.26 on October 11 2018. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 108.72. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.7 percent, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 1.95 percent, lower than the previous day's 1.96 percent. (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)