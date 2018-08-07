S.Korean stocks edge up in line with Asia; won falls

* KOSPI index gains as foreigners buy * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar * South Korea bond yields down Aug 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korea's KOSPI stock index was steady on Tuesday morning in line with broader Asia with trade concerns capping gains stemming from upbeat Wall Street earnings. The Korean won slipped against a strong dollar, while bond yields fell. ** At 01:25 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.61 points or 0.16 percent at 2,290.11. ** Shares of Samsung Biologics gained over 6 percent after a meeting between Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and South Korean finance minister Kim Dong-yeon, where the minister vowed deregulations for the bioindustry. ** The won was quoted at 1,125.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.17 percent weaker than its previous close at 1,124. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.3 per dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in one-year non-deliverable forwards it was being transacted at 1,108.75. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the previous session with mild gains . Japanese stocks rose 0.3 percent. ** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up by 3.03 percent in the previous 30 days. ** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04 trillion won. ** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index was 85,209,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of 886, the number of advancing shares was 293. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,192 million won worth of shares. ** The U.S dollar has risen 5.62 percent against the won this year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 points to 108.21. ** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond yielded 2.084 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.10 percent. (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)