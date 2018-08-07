FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Asia
August 7, 2018 / 2:07 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

S.Korean stocks edge up in line with Asia; won falls

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * KOSPI index gains as foreigners buy
    * Korean won falls versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea bond yields down

    Aug 7 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
** South Korea's KOSPI stock index         was steady on Tuesday
morning in line with broader Asia with trade concerns capping
gains stemming from upbeat Wall Street earnings. The Korean won
slipped against a strong dollar, while bond yields fell.
 
** At 01:25 GMT, the KOSPI was up 3.61 points or 0.16 percent at
2,290.11.
    
** Shares of Samsung Biologics             gained over 6 percent
after a meeting between Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong and
South Korean finance minister Kim Dong-yeon, where the minister
vowed deregulations for the bioindustry.             
 
** The won was quoted at 1,125.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.17 percent weaker than its
previous close at 1,124. 
 
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,126.3 per
dollar, down 0.05 percent from the previous day, while in
one-year non-deliverable forwards             it was being
transacted at 1,108.75.
 
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.13 percent, after U.S. stocks ended the
previous session with mild gains            . Japanese stocks
        rose 0.3 percent. 
 
** The KOSPI is down around 7.3 percent so far this year, and up
by 3.03 percent in the previous 30 days.
 
** The current price-to-earnings ratio is 12.10, the dividend
yield is 1.28 percent and the market capitalisation is 1,242.04
trillion won. 
 
** The trading volume during the session on the KOSPI index
        was 85,209,000 shares and, of the total traded issues of
886, the number of advancing shares was 293.
 
** Foreigners were net buyers of 29,192 million won worth of
shares.
 
** The U.S dollar has risen 5.62 percent against the won this
year. The won's high for the year is 1,053.55 per dollar on
April 2 2018 and low is 1,140.4 on July 19 2018.
 
** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.04 points to 108.21.
 
** The Korean 3-month Certificate of Deposit benchmark rate was
quoted at 1.65, while the benchmark 3-year Korean treasury bond
yielded 2.084 percent, lower than the previous day's 2.10
percent.

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.