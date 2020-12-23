S.Korean stocks edge up on hopes of a bigger U.S. stimulus bill

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Wednesday as hopes of a larger U.S. stimulus package outweighed concerns around a new virus variant. The Korean won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0157 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 7.22 points, or 0.26%, to 2,740.90. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 5.0 billion won worth of shares on the main board. ** It's a choppy trading day ahead of the festive season and markets are focused on whether the U.S. stimulus package will grow bigger after U.S. President Donald Trump sought to raise the amount of the support payment, Bookook Securities' analyst Lee Won said. ** Trump said he wants Congress to amend the coronavirus relief bill to raise the amount of stimulus checks and eliminate wasteful spending. ** Meanwhile, South Korea reported 1,092 new cases of COVID-19, the second highest since the start of the pandemic, while several nations shut their borders to Britain after a new strain of the virus was discovered there. ** The won was quoted at 1,108.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.14%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,108.6 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,107.3. ** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1.05%. ** The KOSPI has risen 24.72% so far this year, and gained 11.5% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The trading volume was 483.90 million shares. Of the total traded issues of 908, the number of advancing shares was 313. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.8 basis point to 0.937%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 0.7 basis point to 1.650%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; editing by Uttaresh.V)