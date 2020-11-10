S.Korean stocks extend rally as investors cheer potential vaccine

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares on Tuesday extended their rally for a seventh session, as progress in the development of a coronavirus vaccine boosted sentiment and hopes for a swift global economic rebound. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** By 0226 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI rose 2.98 points, or 0.12%, to 2,450.18. The index touched a 2-1/2-year high on Monday after Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S. presidential election. ** Pfizer Inc said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed with German partner BioNTech SE , was more than 90% effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful results from a large-scale clinical trial. ** Markets will remain on the lookout for more promising vaccine data. South Korea's airlines and travel-related shares soared after Pfizer's report, with Korean Air , Hanatour and Modetour Network surging 12.8%, 9.9% and 10%, respectively. ** South Korean COVID-19 test kit makers and vaccine makers, however, slumped after the statement on vaccine development, with Seegene and SugenTech plunging 8% and 9.9%, respectively. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.4 billion won ($22.79 million) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing net 2.3 trillion won in the previous three sessions. ** The won was quoted at 1,115.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.14% lower than its previous close at 1,113.9. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,115.1 per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,114.6. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.15 points to 111.56. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.0 basis points to 0.991%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 6.7 basis points to 1.635%. ($1 = 1,114.5200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)