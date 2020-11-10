Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks extend rally as investors cheer potential vaccine

    * KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares on Tuesday extended their rally for a
seventh session, as progress in the development of a coronavirus
vaccine boosted sentiment and hopes for a swift global economic
rebound. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** By 0226 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         rose 2.98
points, or 0.12%, to 2,450.18. The index touched a 2-1/2-year
high on Monday after Democrat Joe Biden's victory in the U.S.
presidential election.
    
    ** Pfizer Inc         said its COVID-19 vaccine, developed
with German partner BioNTech SE         , was more than 90%
effective in preventing infection, marking the first successful
results from a large-scale clinical trial.             
    
    ** Markets will remain on the lookout for more promising
vaccine data. South Korea's airlines and travel-related shares
soared after Pfizer's report, with Korean Air            ,
Hanatour             and Modetour Network             surging
12.8%, 9.9% and 10%, respectively.             
    
    ** South Korean COVID-19 test kit makers and vaccine makers,
however, slumped after the statement on vaccine development,
with Seegene             and SugenTech             plunging 8%
and 9.9%, respectively.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 25.4 billion won ($22.79
million) worth of shares on the main board, after purchasing net
2.3 trillion won in the previous three sessions.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,115.5 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.14% lower than its previous
close at 1,113.9.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,115.1
per dollar, up 0.4% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,114.6.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         fell 0.15 points to 111.56.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.0 basis points to 0.991%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 6.7 basis points to 1.635%.

    ($1 = 1,114.5200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; Additional reporting by Jihoon Lee,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
