S.Korean stocks fall as global coronavirus cases surge

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korean benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as cases of the novel coronavirus surged at home and abroad. The won strengthened to its highest level since late-March 2019, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** By 0221 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI fell 1.90 points, or 0.08%, to 2,358.91. ** Domestic cases of COVID-19 rose by 119 as of Sunday midnight, nearly doubling from 61 a day ago, while the new cases sharply rose in the United States and France. ** Shares of Samsung Electronics and affiliates rose after the death of Chairman Lee Kun-hee a day earlier sparked hopes for restructuring and stake sales. ** Celltrion Inc and its affiliates jumped after the company said it received an emergency use authorisation from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid COVID-19 testing kit Sampinute. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.1 billion won ($6.29 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.28% and the strongest since March 22, 2019. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,128.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,128.0. ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.05 point to 111.89. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.6 basis point to 0.903%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.478%. ($1 = 1,128.3300 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh)