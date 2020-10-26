Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Markets

S.Korean stocks fall as global coronavirus cases surge

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korean benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Monday, as cases of the novel
coronavirus surged at home and abroad. The won strengthened to
its highest level since late-March 2019, while the benchmark
bond yield fell.
    
    ** By 0221 GMT, the benchmark KOSPI         fell 1.90
points, or 0.08%, to 2,358.91.
    
    ** Domestic cases of COVID-19 rose by 119 as of Sunday
midnight, nearly doubling from 61 a day ago, while the new cases
sharply rose in the United States and France.             
            
    
    ** Shares of Samsung Electronics             and affiliates
rose after the death of Chairman Lee Kun-hee a day earlier
sparked hopes for restructuring and stake sales.             
    
    ** Celltrion Inc             and its affiliates jumped after
the company said it received an emergency use authorisation from
the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its rapid COVID-19
testing kit Sampinute.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 7.1 billion won ($6.29
million) worth of shares on the main board.
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.28% and the strongest since
March 22, 2019.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,128.3
per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,128.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.05 point to 111.89.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
0.6 basis point to 0.903%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 1.6 basis points to 1.478%.

($1 = 1,128.3300 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh)
