S.Korean stocks fall for third day on Delta variant worries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
** South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on
Tuesday as concerns rose that a more infectious strain of
COVID-19 — the Delta variant — will derail the region's economic
recovery. 
    
** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 14.55 points, or 0.44%, to
3,287.34 by 0236 GMT.
    
** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 1.10% and peer SK Hynix             rose 0.40%.
LG Chem             and Naver             added 0.24% and 0.12%,
respectively. 
    
** Investors are acting cautiously on even small risks as there
are valuation worries after the main index hit record highs, and
many are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. jobs data
Shinhan Investment & Securities' Analyst Choi Yoo-june said.
    
** Australia is battling small but fast growing outbreaks with
snap lockdowns in several cities, while Indonesia is also
grappling with record-high cases. Malaysia is set to extend a
lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions.
                                      
    
** Foreigners were net sellers of 219.8 billion won ($194.64
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,130.1 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , up 0.02%.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,129.8 per
dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,129.7.
    
** The KOSPI has risen 14.40% so far this year, and gained 4.7%
in the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5
basis points to 1.445%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 2.6 basis points to 2.111%.


($1 = 1,129.2600 won)

 (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
