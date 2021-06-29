S.Korean stocks fall for third day on Delta variant worries

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, June 29 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell for a third consecutive session on Tuesday as concerns rose that a more infectious strain of COVID-19 — the Delta variant — will derail the region's economic recovery. ** The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 14.55 points, or 0.44%, to 3,287.34 by 0236 GMT. ** Among the heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 1.10% and peer SK Hynix rose 0.40%. LG Chem and Naver added 0.24% and 0.12%, respectively. ** Investors are acting cautiously on even small risks as there are valuation worries after the main index hit record highs, and many are taking a wait-and-see approach ahead of U.S. jobs data Shinhan Investment & Securities' Analyst Choi Yoo-june said. ** Australia is battling small but fast growing outbreaks with snap lockdowns in several cities, while Indonesia is also grappling with record-high cases. Malaysia is set to extend a lockdown and Thailand has announced new restrictions. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 219.8 billion won ($194.64 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,130.1 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , up 0.02%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,129.8 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,129.7. ** The KOSPI has risen 14.40% so far this year, and gained 4.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 2.5 basis points to 1.445%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.111%. ($1 = 1,129.2600 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)