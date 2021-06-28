Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
S.Korean stocks fall on COVID-19 worries; economic data eyed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, June 28 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares slipped from record highs on Monday,
on worries about a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia over
the weekend, while investors eye a slew economic data later this
week. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 9.49 points, or 0.29%,
to 3,293.35 by 0216 GMT.
    
    ** Investors were concerned about a spike in coronavirus
infections in Asia, with Australia's most populous city of
Sydney plunging into a lockdown.             
    
    ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics             rose
0.12%, while peer SK Hynix             dropped 1.56%. Battery
maker LG Chem             and internet giant Naver            
fell 0.48% and 1.59%, respectively.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 87.0 billion won ($76.93
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** Investors are seen taking a wait-and-see stance after
KOSPI broke above the 3,300-level ... The focus is on series of
economic indicators due later this week and Micron Technology's
       earnings guidance," said Seo Sang-young, analyst at Mirae
Asset Securities.
    
    ** South Korea's May industrial output data is due on
Wednesday, while trade and inflation data will be released on
Thursday and Friday, respectively.

    ** The won was quoted at 1,129.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.19%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,130.7
per dollar, down 0.3%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,131.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         fell 0.07 point to 109.83.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
2.7 basis points to 1.468%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.4 basis points to 2.134%.

($1 = 1,130.9700 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee;
editing by Uttaresh.V)
