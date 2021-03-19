Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

S.Korean stocks fall on firmer bond yields, set to post weekly loss

By Reuters Staff

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

    SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Friday to be on track for
their first weekly loss in three, as a spike in global bond
yields weighed, with sentiment further dented by Sino-U.S.
tensions. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.
    
    ** The KOSPI         slipped 27.08 points, or 0.88%, to
3,038.93 by 0153 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.42%. The
benchmark index is set to record a weekly decline of 0.83%.
    
    ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics             and SK Hynix
            slid 1.09% and 2.46% each, while battery maker LG
Chem             and internet giant Naver             dropped
2.90% and 0.37%, respectively.
    
    ** The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield             spiked to
1.754% for the first time since January 2020, even as the
Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep interest rates near
zero through 2024.             
    
    ** The United States and China levelled sharp rebukes of
each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks
of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained
relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during
the meeting's opening session in Alaska.             
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 259.0 billion won ($228.81
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,132.9 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.81%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at
1,131.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month
contract               was quoted at 1,131.6.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by
3.9 basis points to 1.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
rose by 3.6 basis points to 2.186%.

($1 = 1,131.9200 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
