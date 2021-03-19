S.Korean stocks fall on firmer bond yields, set to post weekly loss

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield rises SEOUL, March 19 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Friday to be on track for their first weekly loss in three, as a spike in global bond yields weighed, with sentiment further dented by Sino-U.S. tensions. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose. ** The KOSPI slipped 27.08 points, or 0.88%, to 3,038.93 by 0153 GMT, having fallen as much as 1.42%. The benchmark index is set to record a weekly decline of 0.83%. ** Chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix slid 1.09% and 2.46% each, while battery maker LG Chem and internet giant Naver dropped 2.90% and 0.37%, respectively. ** The benchmark U.S. 10-year yield spiked to 1.754% for the first time since January 2020, even as the Federal Reserve repeated its pledge to keep interest rates near zero through 2024. ** The United States and China levelled sharp rebukes of each others' policies in the first high-level, in-person talks of the Biden administration on Thursday, with deeply strained relations of the two global rivals on rare public display during the meeting's opening session in Alaska. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 259.0 billion won ($228.81 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.9 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.81%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,131.6, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,131.6. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.9 basis points to 1.170%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 3.6 basis points to 2.186%. ($1 = 1,131.9200 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)