S.Korean stocks fall on record jump in daily domestic virus cases

    * KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers
    * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
    ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as a record daily
cases of COVID-19 at home outweighed investors' cheer from a
release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June-meeting minutes. The
won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
    ** The benchmark KOSPI         fell 13.07 points, or 0.40%,
to 3,272.27 by 0207 GMT. It slid 0.60% on Wednesday to mark the
sharpest decline in more than two weeks.
    
    ** The country reported its highest ever one-day increase in
COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with officials considering
tightening social-distancing restrictions further.             
    
    ** Meanwhile, Fed officials said substantial further
progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having
yet been met," although participants expected progress to
continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or
other risks materialize, June meeting minutes showed.
            
    
    ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
            fell 0.25% and peer SK Hynix             dropped
1.21%. LG Chem             declined 1.49%, while Naver
            rose 2.16%.
    
    ** Foreigners were net sellers of 142.0 billion won ($124.12
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
    ** The won was quoted at 1,144.3 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , down 0.54%.
    
    ** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,144.1
per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading,
its one-month contract               was quoted at 1,144.0.
    
    ** In money and debt markets, September futures on
three-year treasury bonds         rose 0.13 point to 110.32.
    
    ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by
3.0 basis points to 1.380%, while the benchmark 10-year yield
fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.001%.

($1 = 1,144.0100 won)

 (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)
