S.Korean stocks fall on record jump in daily domestic virus cases

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 8 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares fell on Thursday, as a record daily cases of COVID-19 at home outweighed investors' cheer from a release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June-meeting minutes. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 13.07 points, or 0.40%, to 3,272.27 by 0207 GMT. It slid 0.60% on Wednesday to mark the sharpest decline in more than two weeks. ** The country reported its highest ever one-day increase in COVID-19 infections on Thursday, with officials considering tightening social-distancing restrictions further. ** Meanwhile, Fed officials said substantial further progress on economic recovery "was generally seen as not having yet been met," although participants expected progress to continue and agreed they must be ready to act if inflation or other risks materialize, June meeting minutes showed. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.25% and peer SK Hynix dropped 1.21%. LG Chem declined 1.49%, while Naver rose 2.16%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 142.0 billion won ($124.12 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,144.3 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.54%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,144.1 per dollar, down 0.2%, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,144.0. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.13 point to 110.32. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 3.0 basis points to 1.380%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.8 basis points to 2.001%. ($1 = 1,144.0100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; editing by Uttaresh.V)