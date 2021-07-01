S.Korean stocks fall on virus worries, firmer dollar

* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers * Korean won weakens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, July 1 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares slipped on Thursday, on fears of the spread of COVID-19's Delta variant and a strengthening of the U.S. dollar ahead of a closely-watched U.S. jobs report on Friday. The won weakened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI fell 8.48 points, or 0.26%, to 3,288.20 by 0243 GMT. ** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.50% and peer SK Hynix slid 1.96%, while internet giant Naver slipped 0.12%. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 219.1 billion won ($193.45 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** "Strengthening dollar on expectations for upbeat U.S. jobs data is adding pressure on KOSPI ... Investors are seen booking profits as KOSPI and other global shares are near their record highs," said Seo Jung-hun, economist at Samsung Securities. ** The dollar headed for its biggest monthly rise since November 2016, as investors turned to the safe-haven currency betting that a good Friday jobs report will strengthen the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish tilt. ** Worries about the novel coronavirus persist with high readings and snap lockdowns being announced in Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. ** Meanwhile, South Korean exports marked a fourth consecutive month of double-digit growth in June. ** Separately, a private sector survey also showed the country's factory activity extended growth into a ninth month in June. ** The won was quoted at 1,132.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , down 0.54%. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,132.5, while in non-deliverable forward trading, its one-month contract was quoted at 1,132.2. ** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.04 point to 110.01. ** The benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.6 basis points to 2.066%. ($1 = 1,132.6100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, additional reporting by Jihoon Lee; editing by Uttaresh.V)