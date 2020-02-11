Asia
February 11, 2020 / 2:41 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

S.Korean stocks firm over 1%; battery makers rally

    * KOSPI jumps, foreigners net buyers
    * Korean won strengthens versus U.S. dollar
    * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls

    SEOUL, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial
markets:
    
** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Tuesday, following a
firmer finish on Wall Street, as Chinese workers and factories
slowly returned to work even as the death toll from a
coronavirus outbreak in China crossed 1,000. The Korean won
strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield fell.
    
** As of 0230 GMT, the Seoul stock market's main KOSPI        
rose 27.75 points, or 1.26%, to a near three-week peak of
2,228.82. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed at record highs
overnight. 
    
** China reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, a daily
record, bringing the total number of people killed in the
country to 1,016, but the number of new cases fell.             
    
** Shares of South Korean battery makers tracked gains in U.S.
carmaker Tesla's          shares, with both Samsung SDI
            and LG Chem             rising more than 8%.
            
        
** Foreigners were net buyers of 49.9 billion won ($42.16
million) worth of shares on the main board. 
    
** The won was quoted at 1,184.2 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform           , 0.24% higher than its previous
close at 1,187.1.
    
** In offshore trading, the won        was quoted at 1,183.7 per
U.S. dollar, up 0.3% from the previous day, while in
non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract
              was quoted at 1,183.0 per dollar.
    
** MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
                was up 0.84%            . 
    
** The KOSPI has risen 1.37% so far this year, but lost 0.1% in
the previous 30 trading sessions.
    
** The trading volume during the session in the KOSPI index
        was 243.60 million shares and, of the total traded
issues of 904, the number of advancing shares was 516.
    
** The won has lost 2.4% against the dollar so far this year.
    
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds         rose 0.01 points to 110.78, while the
3-month Certificate of Deposit rate was quoted at 1.42%.
    
** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.3
basis points to 1.299%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell
by 0.5 basis points to 1.600%.

($1 = 1,183.5300 won)   

 (Reporting by Hayoung Choi; Editing by Aditya Soni)
